How to Get Gold Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Hyper Training has been a welcomed feature in some of the more recent Pokemon games, eliminating a lot of the grinding time to get perfect IVs. All you need now is any Pokemon of your choice, get them to level 50, and bring them to the man in Montenevera. If getting one normal Bottle Cap can be a drag, find out what Gold Bottle Caps are and how to get those instead in Scarlet and Violet.

How to Earn Gold Bottle Caps in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Gold Bottle Caps only have two sources from which you can get them. The first is to be lucky and earn one from the auctions in Porto Marinada. They won’t always appear there as many other sought items like evolution stones are auctioned there.

The next place to get them is to beat the Academy Ace Tournament at your school. It isn’t a guaranteed reward, but you will gain a good chunk of money for each separate victory against your challengers. You roll a chance in getting a Gold Bottle Cap, but you might get something like a Rare Candy or vitamin instead.

Gold Bottle Caps are very potent items for the competitive side and endgame aspects of Pokemon. They act as 6 normal Bottle Caps in one, bringing all the IVs of a Pokemon to the max. They were usually very rare in past games, and Scarlet and Violet make them more accessible to a degree.

It isn’t worth it too much to seek them out as you can easily get them as rewards in 5-star raid battles. They’re also in the same drop tables as the Gold variants, being a reward at the end of the Ace Tournaments as well as being auction items at Porto Marinada.

You can also purchase normal Bottle Caps at Delibird Presents shops for 20,000 Pokedollars or League Points. You still have to take them to the Hyper Trainer in Montenevera and partake in the same process.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022