How to Get Gold Mario in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario loves coins so much that he has a gold skin in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Gold Mario is the ultimate flex that you are the best racer in Mushroom Kingdom. Here’s how to unlock Gold Mario in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

How to Unlock Gold Mario in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Gold Mario cannot be bought with in-game or real-world money. The only way to get Gold Mario is to master the Mario Kart settings to complete all Grand Prix Cups on 200cc and get Gold Trophies on every one.

Gold Mario looks shiny, but he is just a reskin of Metal Mario. This means that you won’t get any stat advantages with Gold Mario. The character won’t make you go faster or turn sharper. Gold Mario is only really used to show off that you have mastered the game.

How to Unlock the All-Gold Kart in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Once you have Gold Mario, you need to complete the look with the Gold Kart. This is done in several different ways since you need to collect the Gold Kart, Gold Wheels, and Gold Glider.

How to Get the Gold Kart in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

To unlock the Gold Kart in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you need to complete every 150cc Cup and Mirror with at least one gold star each. Technically, you need complete the 50cc and 100cc Cups as well, but beating the 150cc Cup and Mirror Cup will count for everything below it.

How to Get the Gold Wheels in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

To unlock the Gold Wheels, you need to play Time Trials and beat the Staff Ghost’s time on every course. It’s easier said than done, but it must be done to complete the all-gold everything look.

How to Get the Gold Glider in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

To unlock the Gold Glider, you need to have a total of 5,000 coins. This will take some time, so focus on unlocking all the other gold items and before you know it, you’ll have amassed 5,000 coins.

- This article was updated on April 7th, 2023