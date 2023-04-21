Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to get Gunpowder in Dead Island 2? Gunpowder is a vital crafting material for making Ammo and Weapon Mods from Blueprints. However, types of Blueprints require a lot of Gunpowder, which can be tricky to find, especially in the game’s earlier stages. This can lead to frustration and unneeded deaths. Therefore, here are the exact ways you can get Gunpowder so you don’t waste your valuable time scavenging the streets of Hell-A.

Where to Find Gunpowder in Dead Island 2

You can get Gunpowder in Dead Island 2 by looting them from various areas and zombie types. In addition, you can get Gunpowder by scrapping specific weapons.

Where to Loot Gunpowder in Dead Island 2

There are four sources where you can get Gundpowder in Dead Island 2. These sources include killing specific types of zombies and looting specific areas of Hell-A. Here are all four sources where you can get Gunpowder from:

Grenadier Walkers

Incendiary Walkers

Riot Gear Walkers

Military Outposts

The three zombie types on this list will drop Gunpowder after you kill them. In addition, you will find Gunpowder in loot boxes, sitting on furniture, and from destroyable set pieces in Military Outpost Areas like the ones in Venice Beach.

Where to Buy Gunpowder in Dead Island 2

You can buy Gunpowder from any of the traders in Hell-A. A single Gunpowder will cost you $125, making it an expensive crafting material. However, this is an easy way to replenish your stock if you are just short of completing a Blueprint and don’t want to scavenge for more. If you have purchased the entire stock of Gunpowder from every trader, you can replenish their stock by dying, reaching the death screen, and then using the given prompt to start your game.