Dead by Daylight is known for its dark and gloomy theme, but that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t enter the realms with style. Interestingly, this game has various cosmetics that enable players to customize their favorite characters. From the iconic elf Dwight skin to the ugly Christmas sweaters, sometimes you may not have enough iridescent shards to unlock the ones you want. If you’re looking for a quick method to get iridescent shards to unlock skins, characters, or even perks, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s how to get iridescent shards fast in Dead by Daylight.

How to Get Iridescent Shards Fast in Dead by Daylight

Playing the game often is the only way to obtain iridescent shards in Dead by Daylight. There’s no custom game kind of shortcut or grind that’ll automatically earn you this currency without effort. However, there are a few workarounds to help you obtain them quickly. Given that players can earn iridescent shards every time they level up, gaining as much XP as possible during your matches is essential. For this to be possible, you need to try your best to earn the highest emblems for each category in every match.

If you’re playing as a survivor, try not to play passively. Complete as many objectives as possible, from completing a generator, unhooking your teammates, cleansing totems, and others. Better yet, try to bait the killer into chasing you and loop them around the map for as long as you can. If you manage to escape or survive, you’ll get a large amount of XP for simply by juking the killer.

Meanwhile, if you’re playing as a killer, avoid tunneling one survivor to gain more XP. This is because the more you focus on one survivor, the quicker they’ll die, and you won’t get many points when chasing them. Switching to a different survivor is a great strategy because you’ll be able to extend the chase longer, thus enabling you to break more pallets, injure more people, use your ability, and so much more.

Next, keep an eye out for special events in Dead by Daylight. The game rewards players with bloodpoints, iridescent shards, and even cosmetics on special occasions. All you need to do is log in to the game, and you’ll be able to claim the rewards instantly. You can follow Dead by Daylight’s social media accounts to keep track of these kinds of freebies.

Additionally, in Dead by Daylight, a “First Match of the Day” bonus rewards players with 300 XP whenever they complete their first match. The best thing about this bonus is that it stacks with a different role. So, a player who plays both survivor and killer can earn up to 600 XP just by checking in and playing casually. This XP will eventually add up and allow you to level up quickly to earn iridescent shards in Dead by Daylight.

Dead by Daylight is available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2022