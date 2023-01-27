If you’re looking to add the elusive and mini Klefki to your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet team, then you’ve come to the right place! Klefki is a rare, Steel/Fairy-type Pokemon that was introduced in the sixth generation of Pokemon games. It’s a Pokemon that has the ability to store keys and other small items in its body, making it one of the unique creatures in the Pokemon universe. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get Klefki in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet quickly and easily.

How to Get Klefki in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can find and catch Klefki near Alfornada, a town associated with the Psychic Gym. They usually roam around the tan grass area just outside the city of Alfornada. Catching a Klefki isn’t hard, but due to its size, it may be difficult to spot in the wild. So, make sure you pay attention to your surroundings while searching for this tiny Pokemon.

If you’re struggling to find a Klefki, you can eat a Sandwich that boosts the encounter level for steel types. Once you’ve found a Klefki, you’ll need to battle it before catching it. This can be tricky, as this Pokemon is known for their decent Special Defense and Defense stats. To ensure you have the best chance of catching one, use status effect moves to lower its defenses and then use a strong Pokeball to increase your chances.

Given that this is a dual-type Steel/Fairy Pokemon, you’ll want to use Fire and Ground-Type Pokemon for the best results. Camerupt is an excellent example, and you should have no problem using him against Klefki. Just make sure you don’t drain all of its HP since doing so will cause the Pokemon to faint, and you won’t be able to catch it when it does. That sums up how to get Klefki in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Happy hunting!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

