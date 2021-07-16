How to Get Legendary Cores in Fallout 76

In Fallout 76, players must know how to get Legendary Cores to have that competitive edge. Legendary Cores are an essential crafting component in the game’s Legendary Craft System. They can be used to turn normal items into legendary ones, change their star-rating, or re-roll items’ attributes.

Where To Find Legendary Cores

Players can get Legendary Cores by completing Seasonal Events, Daily Ops, and Public Events. They can also receive cores from scoreboard rewards. Each event will have its own conditions to be successfully completed. Not all events always award a core. However, you always have a chance of getting at least one when an event is completed.

Best Events To Get Legendary Cores

There are three public events that give you eight legendary cores if you successfully complete them: A Colossal Problem, Encryptid, and Free Range. The event Project Paradise’s reward is also eight cores, but only if three creatures are alive by the end of it. Campfire Tales’s grants from 2 to 6 Legendary Cores once it is finished, and Scorched Earth will always grant five upon completion. Most of the other events give you from none to three Legendary Cores.

Fallout 76 is a Massive Multiplayer RPG that was developed by Bethesda Game Studios. Although it had a controversial beginning, the developers continue to support the game and add content to it. Steel Reign is the name of the most recent update. It added Legendary Power Armors and the Legendary Crafting System. In addition, Steel Reign also brings the conclusion to the Brotherhood of Steel storyline.