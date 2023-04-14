Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to get Legionnaire in Vampire Survivors: Tides of the Foscari DLC? The Legionnaire weapon is the evolved version of Eskizzibur, which the Tales of Foscari DLC added. However, you must take several steps to evolve Eskizzibur into Legionnaire. While these steps aren’t complex, they can take time because you must unlock multiple Survivors. Here is the entire evolution process and a few tips on how to make this process much quicker.

How to Evolve Eskizzibur in Vampire Survivors

You must take three steps before evolving Eskizzibur into Legionnaire in Vampire Survivors:

Unlock Eleanor Uziron as a playable survivor Unlock Maruto Cuts as a playable survivor Unlock the Eskizzibur weapon Note: You will also unlock Keitha Muort when you unlock Eskizzibur Evolve Eskizzibur into Legionnaire

How to Unlock Eleanor Uziron in Vampire Survivors

To unlock Elanor Uziron, open the Black Coffin found in the Lake Foscari stage. You will find the Black Coffin in the northwest corner of the stage map. When you find the Black Coffin, you need to stand on it and defeat the enemies that appear. After doing so, the Black Coffin will open, and you will unlock Eleanor Uziron.

How to Unlock Maruto Cuts in Vampire Survivors

To unlock Maruto Cuts, you must create the Spellstrom weapon by joining the SpellString, SpellStream, and SpellStrike weapons in a Union while playing as Elanor Uziron. After performing the union, you must open the next Treasure Chest to trigger the evolution.

How to Unlock Eskizzibur in Vampire Survivors

To unlock the Eskizzibur weapon, you must survive for 15 minutes on any map using Maruto Cuts. You can make this process much quicker by turning on the Hurry Mode feature on the stage selection screen.

How to Evovle Eskizzibur into Legionnaire in Vampire Survivors

You can evolve Eskizzibur into Legionnaire by getting Eskizzbiur to its max level, 8, and by getting the Armor passive item to max level, 5. But, again, you need to open the next available Treasure Chest to trigger the evolution animation.

