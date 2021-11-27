How to Get Lileep in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Fossil Pokémon return in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, with third-generation favourite Lileep included in the Fossil roster. As in previous games, you’ll first have to find the appropriate Fossil before being able to bring Lileep back to life. In this guide, we break down how to find the Fossil and revive the dormant Pokémon.

How to Find Lileep in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Before being able to get your Lileep, you’ll need to unlock the National Dex. Unlocking this expanded Pokedéx requires encountering all Pokémon in the Sinnoh dex and having beaten the Elite Four. While this is still quite a task, you should bump into most of the region’s Pokémon on the road to becoming Champion, and once complete, head to Sandgem Town to receive an update from a visiting Professor Oak.

Now you have your National Dex, and it’s time to find a Lileep. However, if you want to add this Rock/Grass-type to your team, you won’t be seeing one in the wild. Like other fossil Pokémon, Lileep can only be obtained by first finding a Root Fossil in the Grand Underground before taking that Fossil to the museum in Oreburgh City to be revived.

There’s no way of guaranteeing a Root Fossil when mining sparkling spots in the Grand Underground, but persistence is vital. The Root Fossil is one of six Fossils available in each game, so you may well find a Claw Fossil, Dome Fossil, or another one of these pre-historic artefacts before you find the one you’re trying to locate.

Once you have your Root Fossil, head to the museum in the north of Oreburgh City. Talk to the scientist at the museum’s reception, and he’ll ask for any Fossils you might have. Then, hand over the Root Fossil, step outside the facility and back in, and your new Lileep will be ready to collect.

For more on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, see our guide to accessing the Grand Underground.

