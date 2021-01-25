Game Guides

How to get Monster Hunter Rise Demo Free Items

Players of the game can expect to get their hands on an item pack when the game releases

January 25th, 2021 by Tasha Quinn

The Monster Hunter Rise demo has been available for while now and will continue to be until January 31 ahead of the full game’s March release. Today, Nintendo have announced some good news for those who have been playing the demo along with an incentive for those who haven’t. Players who have save data from the demo on their Switch will receive some freebies when the game releases.

These freebies consist of:

  • 2o Mega Potions
  • 5 Pitfall Traps
  • 10 Energy Drinks
  • 5 Mega Demondrugs
  • 5 Mega Armorskins

Now, this is a pretty decent item pack considering all you need to do to earn it is download and play the free demo – something that you’ve probably already been doing if you’re planning to buy the game when it launches. The demo itself allows players to take on four quests, two of which can be played in local or online co-op. It also gives you the opportunity to familiarise yourself with two new features – Wirebug and Wyvern Riding – and the fourteen different weapon types so it is definitely worth taking a look at if only for the freebies.

The Monster Hunter Rise demo is available to download from the Nintendo eshop until January 31. The full game will launch exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on March 26.

