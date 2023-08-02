Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Relic Fragments are game-changing for builds in Remnant 2, as they add passive buffs that can be extremely helpful. Relic Fragments can be found scattered across the game’s worlds, but the rarer tier is Mythic Relic Fragments. If you want to learn how to get Mythic Relic Fragments in Remnant 2, we have you covered.

Where to Find Mythic Relic Fragments in Remnant 2

Players can try several methods to get Mythic Relic Fragments in Remnant 2. At the end of the day, obtaining Mythic Relic Fragments comes down to having a high total Archetype level.

Defeat Bosses for Mythic Relic Fragments

The first method is defeating the game’s various bosses, although Mythic Fragments have a higher chance of dropping from the end-game bosses in Root Earth.

The rarity level of Relic Fragments drop depends on the player’s total Archetype level (the sum of all Archetype levels). For example, if you have a bunch of Archetypes at level 10, the chances of a Mythic Relic Fragment dropping are much higher than those with only one Archetype at level 10.

The total Archetype Level also applies to finding Relic Fragments in treasure chests in the game’s various levels. So, level up all your Archetypes as much as possible to increase the chances of receiving a Mythic Relic Fragment from a treasure chest.

Receive Mythic Relic Fragments from Dwell in Ward 13

Players can get Mythic Relic Fragments by purchasing and upgrading Relic Fragments with Dwell in Ward 13. If you are unfamiliar with who Dwell is, he is an odd-looking NPC next to the firing range and offers Fragments in exchange for Relic Dust.

Players can purchase any color Relic Fragment that results in a random Fragment that matches your character’s total Archetype level. This system looks at your total Archetype level and will reward you accordingly; the higher your level, the more likely you will get a Mythic Relic Fragment.

For example, say you are trying to get a Mythic Relic Fragment for Mod Duration. Considering this falls under the Yellow Colored Relic Fragments, you will continue to purchase Yellow Fragments from Dwell until you get a Mythic Fragment. Having a low total Archetype level makes it near impossible to receive a Mythic. This system is similar to Mumuring Obols in Diablo 4.

Suppose you ever receive a Relic Fragment from Dwell that is a higher level than the one you currently possess. In that case, it will automatically replace the lower-level Relic Fragment in your inventory. This mechanic makes it easy to keep track of all the ones you own.

How to Check Total Archetype Level in Remnant 2

Players can check their total Archetype level by heading into the character screen and selecting “Advanced Stats.” On the advanced stats screen, players will see an in-depth detail of all stats and a description of the Total Archetype Level that states, “A combined total of all Archetype levels. Increases the quality of dropped Relic Fragments.”

Let’s take a look at my build, for example. I have the Handler, Challenger, and Hunter at level 10 and my Summoner Archetype at level 7. This makes my total Archetype level 37.

