How to Get Refined Metal in Dredge

Dredge has tons of materials and valuables needed for crafting to make your ship better for more challenging fishing expeditions. One of these essential materials is Refined Metal, which is required for the Tier 2 Hull upgrade and the following tier. Refined Metal will be challenging to find for players, though, as the specific Merchant that sells this material is well hidden on the map.

If you are having trouble finding Refined Metal for necessary upgrades, look no further, as we have you covered with the location and price of Refined Metal.

Where to Find Refined Metal in Dredge

Players can find Refined Metal in the South East corner of the map at the Dusty Pontoon, where a Traveling Merchant is hanging out, ready to sell her goods. The Dusty Pontoon is in the Gale Cliffs region at the northernmost point and across from Ingfell. While other locations also have Refined Metal, the Traveling Merchant is the most convenient and available earlier in the game than other locations.

Players can buy Refined Metal from the Traveling Merchant for $500 in-game currency at this location. If you find yourself short on money, remember that you can sell any fish you would like or any other goods to this Merchant, making raising enough cash for Refined Metal easy. If you are still short on money, go on quick fishing trips to gather more catches to sell to the Merchant!

While searching for essential resources to apply towards upgrades, you should gather as many Research Parts as possible. These Research Parts will grant access to upgrades towards nets, fishing poles, and engines for your boat, arguably the game’s most essential upgrades. Don’t worry, though, you can buy some research parts from the same Traveling Merchant where you get Refined Metal. Also, you can obtain them through Pursuits—side objectives for those trying to complete everything the game offers.

