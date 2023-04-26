Image: Lilith Games

Dislyte is a stylish RPG mobile game where the characters have mythical god-like powers. Since the game is about style, you may wonder where you can get new skins for your characters. While these skins are rare, you can claim your own when the time comes. Here is how you can get new skins in Dislyte.

Where to Get Skins in Dislyte

At the time of writing, no skins are currently available in Dislyte. The reason is that the developer behind the game, Lilith Games, releases skins as drops instead of having them always available for purchase. The best way to prepare for the next drop is to follow the official Dislyte Twitter account, where they announce any codes or upcoming skins that may be coming to the game.

Once the official Dislyte Twitter account announces any upcoming skins — be ready to input the code into the game’s app. You can input these codes by heading to the main screen and clicking the gift box logo in the upper right-hand corner of the screen. Here, you will have the opportunity to input the drop code — unlocking everything within that code, and hopefully, it will include skins. Remember that we are unaware whether Lilith Games is planning on new skins, but it’s a prediction based on what has happened in the past.

To give you a heads-up, the skins included in these drops can be pricey. For example, the most recent Mona skin cost $30 dollars, and the price went up if the buyer waited longer. So be ready to make the skin or code purchase right when the announcement comes to get the best price possible. It is possible that upcoming skins could be free, although that is a rare occurrence if we look at the past trends from Lilith Games.

So there you have it, how to get skins in Dislyte. Keep your eye on any upcoming releases or drops for the game — and get ready for your character to look even more stylish than before.

- This article was updated on April 26th, 2023