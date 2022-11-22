With so many Pokemons available in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, deciding which ones to accompany you on your journey may be challenging. Nevertheless, if you’re just starting out on the game, you can choose Snom, an Ice-Bug type of Pokemon that can be evolved into Frostmoth. The thing is, for starters, actually catching him may be impossible since he roams a high-level area. Thankfully, there is another way to get Snom without having to go all the way to a dangerous place. Here’s how to get Snom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet!

How to Get Snom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To get Snom in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can teleport to Cortondo (East) and talk to an NPC named Glen. He will ask you to find a Flabebe to trade for his Snom, which is an easy task to do. Check out the map below for the NPC’s precise location.

You should be able to spot the NPC easily once you have arrived in the area. He wears a blue shirt and pants and has a yellow chat bubble over his head. Walk toward him and then press A to interact. He will ask whether or not you have Flabebe, a fairy-type Pokemon.

Keep talking to him until he asks you to trade a Flabebe for his Snom, and choose yes. If you’re unfamiliar with the Flabebe, this flower-looking Pokemon can appear in different colors, such as red, yellow, blue, orange, and white. One of the easiest places to find a Flabebe is in the East Province. For clarity, we have marked a specific area in the map below.

Since Flabebes are small, sometimes it can be tricky to spot them in the wild since they can blend in with the environment. However, you shouldn’t struggle much with finding one here. Just keep walking around, but make sure to pay attention to the grass. Once you spot one, quickly press ZL to lock into the Pokemon and throw your Pokeball. Depending on your level, you can immediately catch it with your Pokeball or fight against it first.

Once you have successfully caught the Flabebe, head back to Glen in Cortondo. Select yes when he asks if you are willing to trade that Flabebe. You should receive a Snom Pokemon named Snowsalot afterward. And that’s it! That’s all you need to do to get Snom early in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022