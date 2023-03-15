How to Get Solar Ignition Kills in Destiny 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Solar Ignition is a great way to maximize your damage in Destiny 2. This is true, but it is tough to pull off and requires the right loadout and perks. Once you understand how to kill with Solar Ignition, you will have no trouble taking down even the most challenging enemies in the game. So how do you get Solar Ignition kills in Destiny 2? We have the answer for you.

How to Pull Off Solar Ignition Kills in Destiny 2

Solar Ignition is a buff that applies damage to enemies over time through the use of Scorch attacks. To successfully pull this off and cause a Solar Ignition—essentially a burn explosion—is by continuously using as many Scorch attacks as possible.

Solar Ignition against tougher enemies is a great way to take them down quicker, primarily if they use shields. Keep applying Scorch attacks as much as possible, and eventually, you will cause a Solar Ignition—an explosion dealing massive damage. This can kill the enemy and surrounding enemies due to the explosion’s radius.

How to Increase Chances of Causing Solar Ignition

Players can find Scorch attacks through grenades, Solar Abilities, and Fragments. Ember of Ashes is the best fragment to increase your Scorch and increase your chances of applying Solar Ignition. Ember of Ashes will apply a 50% increase in Scorch attacks, including melee, grenade, and standard bullets. Also, the Strand of Generation will help because it can generate more grenades for you.

If you have trouble causing a Solar Ignition, you need to reevaluate your build. Make sure you create a Solar build using our guides on the Attack of the Fanboy site. These builds are designed to bring the heat, whether it is through the Titan or Warlock class.

Once you get the build down and start applying Scorch attacks and causing Solar Ignition, it will begin to feel like second nature. You will become unstoppable even during the challenging encounters of the Root of Nightmares Raid.

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023