Are you wondering how to get Soul of Night in Terraria? The Soul of Night crafting material is extremely important because it is an ingredient in many recipes. You also need multiple Soul of Nights for the Key of Night and each boss-summoning item. Unfortunately, the only way is to find the Soul of Night crafting material by killing specific enemies in specific biomes. So then, how do you get this vital crafting material? Here is everything you need to know on how to get Soul of Night in Terraria.
How to Get Soul of Night in Terraria
Soul of Night is a crafting material you obtain by killing enemies in the Underground Corruption or Underground Crimson hardmode biomes with a 20% chance (increases to 36% chance on Expert Mode). The enemies that you slay must be in the cavern layer and below. You can also get Soul of Night from the following chests:
- Defiled Crate: 2-5, 50% Rate
- Hematic Crate: 2-5, 50% Rate
Here is the Soul of Night item profile:
- Max Stack: 9999
- Type: Crafting Material
- Rarity: Orange
- Value: 2 Silver Coins
- Research Level: 25
Here are all recipes that require a Soul of Night to craft:
- Cool Whip
- Cursed Flames
- Dao of Pow
- Decay Chamber
- Demon Wings
- Flesh Cloning Vat
- Golden Shower
- Key of Night
- Logic Sensor
- Magical Harp
- Mechanical Skull
- Mechanical Worm
- Neptune’s Shell
- Onyx Blaster
- Soul of Night in a Bottle
- Spirit Flame
- Suspicious Looking Skull
What is Hardmode in Terraria?
If you don’t know what Hardmode is or have never unlocked Hardmode before and need instructions, don’t worry. It is super easy. Hardcore is a more challenging version of the initial world. Your world is converted from the initial world to the Hardmode world after you beat the Wall of Flesh boss for the first time. Unlocking the hardmode world unlocks additional biomes, where you will find the Soul of Night crafting material.
Terraria is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.
- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023