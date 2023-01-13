Are you wondering how to get Soul of Night in Terraria? The Soul of Night crafting material is extremely important because it is an ingredient in many recipes. You also need multiple Soul of Nights for the Key of Night and each boss-summoning item. Unfortunately, the only way is to find the Soul of Night crafting material by killing specific enemies in specific biomes. So then, how do you get this vital crafting material? Here is everything you need to know on how to get Soul of Night in Terraria.

How to Get Soul of Night in Terraria

Soul of Night is a crafting material you obtain by killing enemies in the Underground Corruption or Underground Crimson hardmode biomes with a 20% chance (increases to 36% chance on Expert Mode). The enemies that you slay must be in the cavern layer and below. You can also get Soul of Night from the following chests:

Defiled Crate: 2-5, 50% Rate

2-5, 50% Rate Hematic Crate: 2-5, 50% Rate

Here is the Soul of Night item profile:

Max Stack: 9999

9999 Type: Crafting Material

Crafting Material Rarity: Orange

Orange Value: 2 Silver Coins

2 Silver Coins Research Level: 25

Here are all recipes that require a Soul of Night to craft:

Cool Whip

Cursed Flames

Dao of Pow

Decay Chamber

Demon Wings

Flesh Cloning Vat

Golden Shower

Key of Night

Logic Sensor

Magical Harp

Mechanical Skull

Mechanical Worm

Neptune’s Shell

Onyx Blaster

Soul of Night in a Bottle

Spirit Flame

Suspicious Looking Skull

What is Hardmode in Terraria?

If you don’t know what Hardmode is or have never unlocked Hardmode before and need instructions, don’t worry. It is super easy. Hardcore is a more challenging version of the initial world. Your world is converted from the initial world to the Hardmode world after you beat the Wall of Flesh boss for the first time. Unlocking the hardmode world unlocks additional biomes, where you will find the Soul of Night crafting material.

Terraria is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023