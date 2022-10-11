How to Get Started With GTA Online RP: Beginners Guide to FiveM, Servers, and More

GTA RP, better known as Role-play, has been exploding throughout the online community of Grand Theft Auto. This mod owes a lot thanks to twitch streamers, who are the leading reason for its rising popularity as the numbers continue to grow daily. One must know a lot before jumping into the world of RP, so it’s best to understand what lies ahead of you so you start on the right foot and follow the rules. Look no further, as this beginner’s guide will give you a complete breakdown of everything you need to know, from the basics to popular servers.

What Are FiveM Servers?

FiveM began in 2015 but only recently took off in the past few years. Its primary purpose is to be a dedicated server platform that allows the online community of GTA to join and play in a unique world of GTA created by modders. This platform has many servers to choose from, each with different characteristics, so read the information given before deciding to join.

The primary purpose of a server is to take the original platform of the standard online mode and add specific features not included initially. These “RP” servers, better known as mods, allow the player to join as a custom-made NPC and create a life outside the original main characters. This freedom will enable players to develop backstories for their characters and other customizable elements, giving off that role-play vibe.

How Do I Access FiveM?

Accessing FiveM server is as easy as installing it to your computer. Downloading this platform will give you access to all the available servers for RP. Below are the steps to get it up and running:

Disable any antivirus before you download FiveM, as these could block your chance to successfully install.

Add FiveM to your antivirus exclusion list after installation.

Download and run FiveM from your start menu.

Creating a Character for RP

The best part about role-playing in GTA online is that you can create a real sense of self from the ground up. Before you do anything, developing a backstory for your character is highly recommended, and you can do this by directly posting on tons of online servers. It’s important to note that other players will be able to see your back story, so make sure to create one you wouldn’t mind others seeing.

Important Rules

Most RP servers genuinely follow similar guidelines regarding rules to follow in the online community. First, power gaming is a big one. In short, it is described as “doing an action that is unrealistic or forcing a player to do a certain action.” For example, say a player initiates a command that results in shooting another player, and the player being shot at responds with a command saying, “dodged all the bullets.” It is unrealistic and not allowed in the online community, so follow accordingly.

The next rule is called meta-gaming. Basically, when you are on an RP server, you are not allowed to speak to other players in a way that is considered out of character when it comes to your backstory. You are only permitted to know information that your character would know in-game, and it is essential not to acknowledge real-world details. For example, if you hear on Discord something going on at a certain point on the map, you can’t mention anything in-game unless you are actually at that location. Speaking out of character destroys the role-playing feel and isn’t allowed in many communities.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.