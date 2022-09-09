Warframe has hit a huge milestone by adding the 50th playable warframe into the game. Styanax is the name of this new frame and it means business. Wielding a spear and shield, you will be mowing down anything that stands in your way. Normally when a new warframe is added to the game, you will need to complete a quest or access some new mission type to farm up the three parts you need to build it. However, Styanax is being given away for free to all Warframe players, let’s go over how you can get one for yourself.

How to Get Styanax For Free in Warframe

Normally the thought of a new warframe brings joy and dread to players as they imagine how much fun they will have and how much grinding they will need to do. There is always an option to spend money and outright purchase the newest warframe but if you want to earn it for free you will need to put in a decent bit of work. Luckily Styanax is just being handed out to any players both new and old. You don’t even need to contribute a set amount of points to some community-wide goal either.

By simply logging into the game before September 24th, you will be given the new warframe as well as a warframe slot and a pre-installed Orokin reactor. Once you log in you simply need to check your in-game mailbox and you should receive a message from Lotus giving you Stayanax. If you don’t receive the message as soon as you log in, simply wait around for a couple of minutes and you should receive the message.

If you do happen to miss this window you will still be able to get Styanax but you will need to buy him from a new in-game trader. The trader you will need to visit is Chipper in the Drifter’s camp. You will gain access to the camp after you complete the new Veilbreaker quest but you will not currently be able to find Styanax’s parts on Chipper. The parts will be added to Chippers shop after Styanax is no longer being handed out for free. It is unknown how much the parts will cost you but they probably won’t be super cheap. If you need any more help with Warframe make sure to check out our other guides.

Warframe is available now on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.