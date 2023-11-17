How to Get Talents in Warcraft Rumble

Image: Blizzard

Talents are additional powers you can equip to strengthen your leaders and units in Warcraft Rumble. Each mini has three available talents, but only one can be selected at a time. Talents are a significant part of the game, which is why buying and equipping talents should be done with care!

How to Select a Talent for Minis

Talents are first unlocked upon reaching 20 sigils. Once you’ve unlocked talents, they will become available for purchase in the G.R.I.D. store. You will only see talents for minis that you have upgraded from base to uncommon and onward.

Buying Talents

The G.R.I.D. store allows players to buy and upgrade minis, talents, and leaders for their decks. However, the G.R.I.D. doesn’t function like a regular store. The G.R.I.D. store is randomized, or “recombobulated,” once per day. The daily recombobulation will only swap out one row while using your earned buttons to recycle the G.R.I.D. will swap the entire store. Additionally, purchasing from the G.R.I.D. will swap out minis from the row and column of the item you purchased. Make your selections carefully!

Don’t feel tempted to buy any talent that presents itself in the store– wait for the one you want most. After buying a talent, you cannot select a different talent for that mini until you upgrade it to the next rarity. Upgrading your minis can take a lot of time and gold, so choose carefully!

What Talents to Buy

Not all talents are equal– currently, some talents are stronger, more versatile, and more useful overall. Still, it’s not a simple answer. Because talents greatly impact gameplay, we suggest researching what talents work best for your specific team composition, gameplay style, and mode. Remember, it’s not all about the meta picks– have fun with it!

