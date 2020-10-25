Among Us has received a brand-new beta update, but you won’t get the update automatically. You have to jump through a few hoops to get the new beta update that you’ve probably seen your favorite YouTubers and Twitch streamers playing, but it’s not too hard to get. This only works on PC, so you’ll have to wait for an official update if you’re on iOS and Android. Here’s how to get the Among Us beta.

How to Get the Among Us Beta

To get the Among Us beta, just follow these steps.

Find Among Us in your Steam library. Right-click the game. Select Properties and navigate to the Betas tab. Open the drop-down menu and select public-beta. The update will start downloading automatically.

You can only get the beta update on PC. Mobile players on iOS and Android will have to wait for Innersloth to release an official patch with these features. Also, if you’re playing on PC via the BlueStacks emulator instead of Steam, this will not work either as you’re technically playing the mobile version of the game and not the native PC version.

What Does the Beta Add?

Here are all the new features and changes in the Among Us beta update.

Anonymous Votes You can now choose to make voting anonymous in order to hide everyone’s votes. This way, nobody will know who voted for who during a meeting.

Task Bar Updates You can now change when the Task Bar shows up during a game. “Always” is the default setting, but you can now select “Meetings” and “Never” to have the Task Bar only show up during meetings or to never have it visible at all.

Colorblind Support The Wires task has been made more accessible for colorblind players. Now each wire has a shape that corresponds to its color to help colorblind players complete this task more easily.



Anonymous voting helps make discussions more interesting by giving the Imposters a way to vote people out without seeming suspicious, and Crewmates will have to communicate more effectively than ever before. The Task Bar settings can also make things easier for Imposters and harder for Crewmates, increasing the tension further. Finally, colorblind support is one of the game’s most requested features, and while the game hasn’t received a complete overhaul to help those with colorblindness, the dreaded wires task now has symbols to help people who have trouble with it.