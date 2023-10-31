How to Get the Bold and the Braid Hairstyle in Final Fantasy XIV

Image: Square Enix

Fashion is the true endgame of Final Fantasy XIV, and while new glamour sets come to the game quite often, a new hairstyle is a much rarer addition. Here’s how you can get the new Bold and the Braid hairstyle added to FFXIV in Patch 6.51.

How to Get The Bold and the Braid in FFXIV

The Braid and the Bold hairstyle is available as a reward for completing Aloalo Island, the latest Variant Dungeon added to Final Fantasy XIV. Completing this dungeon will reward you with Aloalo Potsherds, a unique currency that can be spent at the Guildship Exchange (X: 12.0, Y: 13.3) in Old Sharlayan. Modern Aesthetics – The Bold and the Braid costs 6 Aloalo Potsherds, which will take you 2 runs of the dungeon to earn if you don’t purchase any other rewards.

The Bold and the Braid hairstyle is a copy of Durante’s braided hair from the post-Endwalker main scenario quests that ended with the release of Patch 6.5, Growing Light, at the beginning of October. With Golbez’s arc and the business in the Thirteenth wrapped up for now, it only makes sense that Warriors of Light should be able to enjoy a fresh new look based on their recent adventures.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Aloalo Island has plenty of other rewards on offer in addition to the new hairstyle, including an all-new glamour set. If you want the stylish Free Spirit set, you’ll need a whopping 72 Aloalo Potsherds. That’s a lot of grinding. There are 12 unique endings to obtain on Aloalo Island, however, so completing the list of Aloalo Conservation Records will get you most of the way there.

If you need a break from the constant Variant Dungeon runs, then Patch 6.51 has also added the long-awaited Fall Guys collaboration event to the Gold Saucer. By competing in Fall Guys minigames, you can earn Manderville Gold Saucer Fame which can be exchanged for countless Fall Guys rewards. There’s a new emote, glamour items, housing decorations, and more up for grabs! It’s a limited-time event, but it will return to the Gold Saucer at regular intervals after the initial event period is over.

Image: Square Enix

Regardless of your glamour goals, there’s plenty of time to farm for your desired rewards since there isn’t much in the pipeline for Final Fantasy XIV until the Dawntrail expansion launches in Summer 2024. Now that Endwalker’s final major patch is out, all that’s left to do is catch up on old content and prepare for what’s to come.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2023