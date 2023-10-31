Image: Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV has many collaborative events that take place from time to time but Fall Guys was certainly not one on my personal radar for potential games to link up with Eorzea, but I am very glad it did.

Trying to figure out how to actually join up for minigames can be confusing though so this article will take you through how to play Fall Guys minigames in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to Find Fall Guys Minigames to Play in Final Fantasy XIV

Before you start to locate the minigames you will first have to make sure you have a character of at least level 15 and complete the “It Could Happen to You” quest in Ul’dah Steps of Nald at X: 9.6, and Y: 9.0. Once you have done this you then need to also complete the “Just Crowning Around” event quest offered by Lewena in the Gold Saucer at X: 4.8, Y: 6.1 — I found it easy to quickly find her in the area.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: 12 Best Mogstation Store Items in Final Fantasy XIV

The “Just Crowning Around” quest only took me two minutes to complete and it takes you straight to the Blunderville Square where the Fall Guys minigames are. Once you are in Blunderville Square talk to the Registrar at X: 3.3, Y: 3.1 and you will be able to queue for the minigames which is registering for the show. This is very similar to registering for certain other duties and won’t take too long for you to get into a game.

Are the Fall Guys Minigames Only Available During the Event in Final Fantasy XIV?

No, it has been confirmed that the minigames will make their return “as a special event at irregular intervals” according to the development team’s official blog post around the Fall Guys event. This means that if you don’t happen to be around for the event over the next few months (October 31 – December 31) you won’t miss out on it fully.

Related: The Best Food for Every Job in Final Fantasy XIV

I think this is excellent that this is how it works instead of restricting the event to one time period, simply put it will allow further people to play through the minigames and not have any fear of missing out. Now that you know where the Fall Guys minigames are in the Gold Saucer though, you can make your way there now and play them.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2023