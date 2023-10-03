How to Get the Cyberpsychosis Quickhack in Cyberpunk 2077

Image: CD Projekt Red / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Quickhacks are great tools to change the tide of combat, allowing you to hack into the enemy. While many Quickhacks are available immediately, the stronger ones take some time to find. Take Cyberpsychosis, for example, one of the best Quickhacks in the game. This guide will cover how to get Cyberpsychosis in Cyberpunk 2077.

Where to Find the Cyberpsychosis Quickhack in Cyberpunk 2077

Players can get the Cyberpsychosis Quickhack in Cyberpunk 2077 in a couple of ways. The first way is by fighting the Voodoo Boys, where they have the chance to drop it. The second way is purchasing it from Chang Hoon Nam after finishing the gig “Wakako’s Favorite.”

If you decide to get Cyberpsychosis through a drop by the Voodoo Boys, then make sure to save your game before you start the main mission, “Transmission.” The Transmission quest in Act 2 is where you first encounter Voodoo Boys, and since Cyberpsychosis is a random drop, saving your game allows you to retry if it doesn’t drop the first time. Keep reloading your save file until the Voodoo boys finally drop the Cyberpsychosis Quickhack.

As for the Wakako’s Favorite Gig method, you can find this Gig in Japantown in Westbrook. You can then find his shop near the Megabuilding H8 in the underground area, where he will have the Cyberpsychosis Quickhack in stock for you to purchase!

Players have also reported on Reddit that a skill in the Intelligence skill tree allows you to craft Epic Quickhacks, which Cyberpsychosis falls under. The skill is called Hacker Overlord. I can neither deny nor confirm that this allows for crafting Cyberpsychosis specifically, but it should be a method on your radar if you struggle with the other two options.

Cyberpsychosis Quickhack Effects

The Cyberpsychosis Quickhack is one of the best in the game for combat. Below you can find all the effects of this powerful tool.

It induces a cyberpsychosis-like state in the target, causing them to attack enemies and allies.

Sets the status of drones, mechs, and robots to friendly, making them turn against your enemies.

If no other allies are nearby, the target will commit suicide.

Passive While Equipped: Enemies under the effect of any quickhack will no longer try to avoid inflicting friendly fire.

The duration of the Cyberpsychosis quickhack is 60 seconds, while the upload time is 8 seconds. Meanwhile, the cooldown is 120 seconds.

- This article was updated on October 3rd, 2023