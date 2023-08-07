Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Remnant 2 has a ton of Mods, giving players plenty of freedom in creating their build. While some can be required at the start of the campaign, the best ones are obtained after defeating the game’s challenging bosses. One of the best Mods in the game is Firestorm, summoning a fire tornado that deals high damage. Here is how to get the Firestorm Mod in Remnant 2.

Where to Find the Firestorm Mod in Remnant 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can get the Firestorm Mod in Remnant 2 after defeating the Red Prince in the Gilded Chambers dungeon of Losomn. Once the Red Prince is killed, players will be rewarded with the Forlorn Fragment crafting material, which they can bring to Ava McCabe to craft the Firestorm Mod.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Find the Red Prince in Remnant 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you don’t have the Gilded Chambers in your playthrough, reroll Losomn in Adventure Mode until this dungeon becomes available. Rolling the Gilded Chambers is rare, but there’s a way to increase your chances.

First, make sure your starting area is Morrow Parish. Complete the first section of Morrow Parish, and progress until you make it to Morrow Parish Sanitorium. You will find a door on Morrow Parish Sanitorium’s top floor leading to Nimue’s Retreat. Speak to Nimue and inform her that you are ready to be sent to the One True King’s lair. Nimue will send you to Forsaken Quarter.

Following those steps should bring you to the Forsaken Quarter level of Losomn. One of the side dungeons in Forsaken Quarter will lead you to the Gilded Chambers, where the Red Prince resides. Progress through the Gilded Chambers until you reach a circular area that resembles an arena, and you will encounter the Red Prince. Speak to him and challenge him to a fight.

Firestorm Mod Effects

Firestorm is an incredible Mod for crowd control and damage output. The in-game description states, “creates a whirling cyclone that sucks in nearby targets and applies burning for 10 seconds. The center of the cyclone deals 75 fire damage per second. It lasts for 15 seconds.”

Using this Mod towards a group of enemies will make them unable to move, with their health slowly dwindling due to the fire effect. I recommend attaching this Mod to a machine gun, such as the Blackmaw AR-47, so you can unload as many bullets as possible while the enemies are incapacitated.

- This article was updated on August 7th, 2023