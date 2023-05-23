How to Get the Gloom Sword in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

The Gloom Sword can be considered one of the most unique weapons in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, thanks to its design, as well as to the way the sword (like all Gloom weapons) continuously drains Link’s health when in battle. But how can you get the pitch-black Katana in the game? Now, here’s how to get the Gloom Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Get the Gloom Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can find the Gloom Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by first heading to Tamio River Downstream Cave. The cave is located between the Cliffs of Laparoh Mesa and the Rutile Lake areas, in the spot marked below:

Once in the cave, you will be able to get both the Gloom Sword and the Demon King’s Bow by defeating the Phantom Ganon boss present in the area. You will be able to reach the boss by heading to the right opening located in the cave’s main area.

It’s important to point out that before being able to face Ganon, you will have to defeat the Gloom Hands also featured in the area. In order to do so, we recommend that you equip at least two Gloom-resistant armor pieces and then use your bow to shoot Bomb Flower-infused arrows at them from a distance.

How to Defeat the Doom Blade Phantom Ganon in TOTK

After defeating the Hands and successfully summoning the cave’s Phantom Ganon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will be able to defeat the boss by equipping a weapon with long/mid-range (like a Claymore or a Spear) and then getting close in order to avoid his rushes and projectiles.

To be more specific, we recommend that you stay just far enough to avoid the Gloom around Phantom Ganon but not too far as to give him an opening. Once you find the ideal distance, just focus on performing back jumps after every 3-5 hits in order to both dodge and trigger Flurry Rush as fast as possible, as well as on healing after getting hit.

This guide was made while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Ver 1.1.1) on a Nintendo Switch OLED.

