Elden Ring has an abundance of weapons and gear that players are always going to be looking for during their playthrough if they need to add a certain item to their arsenal. Whether they are preparing for fights with brutally tough bosses, or simply want to look the most stylish across the lands, hunting for gear is an extremely important part of the experience. One such weapon that players may be looking for is the Halo Scythe and this guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get the Halo Scythe in Elden Ring.

Acquiring the Halo Scythe in Elden Ring

There are certain types of enemies that will drop the Halo Scythe for you within the experience. There are the Cleanrot Knights which are close to the ‘Heart of Aeonia’, specifically to the south. It can be a rarer drop to get the weapon but it is indeed possible to get it from these particular knights. If the knights are wielding the scythes then those are the ones that you want to focus on eliminating for a chance of getting the Halo Scythe to drop for you.

Further, the specific name of the area where you are best to eliminate these enemies for a chance of the scythe dropping is Caelid’s Aeonia Swamp. You will of course be able to find a lot of these enemies here to begin the process of farming for getting the Halo Scythe. You will likely be familiar with the Cleanrot knights as there is a boss encounter with them in the Abandonded Cave. It should be noted that it is the regular enemies that have a chance of dropping the weapon. Time to get farming and add another excellent weapon to your equipment!

Elden Ring is available now and playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.