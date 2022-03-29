Placidusax Cheese Strategy: How to Easily Beat Dragonlord Placidusax in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has a lot of bosses and learning how to defeat them through constant repetition of battles is essential. There are many strategies to learn for every encounter however it is common that a lot of bosses in your playthrough will give you a lot of trouble with defeating them. Although, some players will simply want to move on to the next boss and a boss known as ‘Dragonlord Placidusax’ can be one of the troubling bosses. This guide article will take you through the Dragonlord Placidusax cheese in Elden Ring and how to defeat them quickly.

Elden Ring Dragonlord Placidusax Strategy

For the ‘cheese strategy’ that players have frequently been utilizing for the battle by Youtuber ‘Joy’, you will need a specific ash which is the ‘Carian Retaliation Ash’ and it will need to be equipped on a shield that is around +25 in upgrades. Furthermore, you will also have to have the ‘Wraith’s calling bell’ for the battle, the mimic, and a flask of wondrous physick also.

When you are in the arena, summon your mimic and then equip the wraith’s calling bell (and unequip Shabriri’s Woe) and you need to follow the next step precisely. Ring the bell and then parry it with your shield immediately before activating the boss. Now charge into battle and then attack the boss once and run behind or to the side of the dragonlord to let the mimic begin to attack them instead.

The lighting will strike the mimic and this will let you know that it has its attention. This will allow you to then keep firing the magic attack toward the dragonlord which will deal a ton of damage to the boss and the fight will be over very quickly. Ensure you have some range between yourself and the dragon and you may need to dodge a few times near the final part of the battle but apart from that, you will have the boss defeated very soon with this strategy and you will likely be able to level up!

Elden Ring is available now for players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.