How to Get the Hardened Coil Ring in Remnant 2

Are you trying to get your hands on the Hardened Coil Ring in Remnant 2? Players can find this rare and well-hidden ring in the Forgotten Field dungeon of Yaesha, meaning it may require a few rerolls in Adventure Mode to claim it officially. This guide will cover getting the Hardened Coil Ring in Remnant 2.

Where to Find the Hardened Coil Ring in Remnant 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Hardened Coil in Remnant 2 is a ring only found in the Forgotten Field section of Yaesha, and its effect “reduces all incoming damage by 3% for each 10% Health missing. Max 15% damage reduction.” Once you roll the Forgotten Field in Yaesha, follow the following steps to find the Hardened Coil.

Your goal is to find two statues looking at each other and a large tree in the distance that can be seen between the statues, like in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While this may be different for you, the image below shows where I found the two statues on the map.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Continue past these two statues, and go directly ahead until you encounter a ledge. Look down to see a platform and jump down to the bottom.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once at the bottom platform, turn around 180 degrees to find an opening. Go through this opening.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Continue through this room until you find a set of stairs. Go down these stairs leading to another room. Inside this room, you’ll find the Gnarled Archer mini-boss, take him out and claim the Bandit Mutator. You will find a purple glowing item on the table in the back section of this room (back right corner). This glowing purple item is the Hardened Coil Ring!

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Hardened Coil Ring is one of the best to help reduce the damage you take and survive longer in the Remnant 2’s brutal battles. Considering the ring works best the lower you are on health, it can give you extra time to heal up against a challenging boss before dying.