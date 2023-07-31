How to Get the Plasma Cutter in Remnant 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you looking for the Plasma Cutter in Remnant 2? The Plasma Cutter is a secret long gun in the game that is considered an excellent choice for players who like close-quarters combat. Finding the Plasma Cutter can take some time as the player must take a couple of steps. Here is how you can get the Plasma Cutter in Remnant 2.

Where to Find the Plasma Cutter in Remnant 2

The Plasma Cutter in Remnant 2 requires the player to obtain the Navigator’s Helm and locate an abandoned ship in that order. The good news is that both of these steps are done in the N’Erud Biome; the bad news is that players may have to reroll in Adventure Mode for both steps to become available.

How to Get the Navigator’s Helm in Remnant 2

The Navigator’s Helm can be found in the Eon Vault location of N’Erud. In this location, you will hear the sound of giant machinery in the distance and huge thuds. Go towards this noise, and you will notice machinery pounding into the ground.

One of these machines has an opening that you must crawl into. Crouch down to see which one has the opening, and then quickly get into the opening before the machine comes crashing down on you.

Once you are inside, you will encounter a room full of enemies. One enemy in this location will grant you the Navigator’s Helm after killing it. It can be hard to spot which enemy has it, so kill every enemy you encounter, and you’ll eventually get the Navigator’s Helm.

How to Get the Plasma Cutter From the Abandoned Ship in N’Erud

Your next step is to find an abandoned ship in N’Erud. The abandoned ship in question is rare and appears in the Titan’s Reach zone in the second open area of N’Erud. It’s difficult to miss, so if you don’t see it in your current playthrough, it is time to reroll in Adventure Mode and try again.

Once you find the abandoned ship, run along the sides of it until you spot an opening. Continue through this opening until you reach a door with a red glow. Before approaching this door, put on the Navigator’s Helm, as this is the only way to enter the building. Once you have the Navigator’s Helm equipped, approach the door, and a laser will scan you and let you enter.

You will find the Plasma Cutter Long Gun on the other side of the door, and you can add it to your inventory! The Plasma Cutter has the following features:

Damage: 7

RPS: 13

Magazine: 100

Basic Shot: Fires an energy beam that increases damage when focusing on a target.

Mod: Heat Sink – Generate 50% less heat while active. Ramping damage cap is increased to three times the normal effect — it overheats automatically when deactivated. The boost lasts 20 seconds.

The Plasma Cutter has a mod that cannot be removed, but the gun can be upgraded by heading back to Ward 13 if you have the necessary materials.

