The Shedu is a solid primary weapon that is almost a must-have for late-game players in Warframe. It’s an extremely strong weapon against Sentient enemies because of its reload ability that can reset resistances, similar to how Void damage does. It also has infinite, regenerative ammo and pairs well with many types of builds in the game. So here’s how you can get your hands on one of the higher-tier weapons in the game.

How to Get the Shedu in Warframe

First, you’ll have to have a Railjack and get as far as the Veil Proxima on the Empyrean side of the Star Chart. Next, you have to visit a node in the Veil Proxima where a Murex ship is. This will be indicated in the UI with a node blinking red. Here, as you complete objectives in your mission, there will be an added objective where you have to “Investigate the Anomaly”.

This Anomaly is referring to the Sentient ship that is occupying the airspace in this region. Here, you’ll be thrown into an Extermination mission where you have to eliminate approximately 20 Sentient enemies. Shedu components are dropped by the Symbilyst enemies, with each one having a 1% chance of dropping a part of the weapon.

The blueprint is separate from the Symbilyst drops because it’s a quest reward. The quest you’ll need to complete to get the Shedu blueprint is the Erra quest, which can be accessed by destroying a red crystal in the Murex ship. This red crystal is typically found towards the extraction point, and can only be destroyed by using the Paracesis sword acquired at the end of the Chimera Prologue quest.

If the grind for the Shedu is too tedious or hard, its parts are tradeable, minus the blueprint. Its whole set usually averages around 70 to 100 platinum in the trade chat, so keep that in mind if you do decide to take the buying route.

Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.