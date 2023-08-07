How to Get TMNT Skins and Cosmetics in Street Fighter 6

Image: Capcom

Street Fighter has been known to collaborate with other brands, and recently Capcom has decided to do a crossover with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in their latest fighting game. If you want to access the TMNT skins in Street Fighter 6, we have you covered with how to do so. Here’s how to get TMNT skins in Street Fighter 6.

How to Claim the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Skins and Cosmetics in Street Fighter 6

Accessing the TMNT skins in Street Fighter 6 is pretty straightforward, as players can access them by heading to the Battle Hub. Players can enter the Battle Hub via the main menu of Street Fighter 6 when first booting up the game.

Once you enter the Battle Hub, you’ll notice a new shop that is hard to miss called “Nickelodeon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” where you can interact with this shop and obtain the new crossover costumes and skins. After grabbing the costumes from the shop, apply them to your avatar, and you’re all set!

Everything Included in the TMNT and Street Fighter 6 Crossover

Other new items are included in the TMNT crossover outside skins and costumes. At the shop, you’ll notice a whole variety of new items to choose from. Check all of the options listed below!

Raphael

Leonardo

Michelangelo

Donatello

Scarfing down pizza emotes.

In-game device wallpapers.

Camera frames in Photo Mode.

Avatar images based on turtles.

Accessories with TMNT theme.

New titles.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stamps.

The TMNT and Street Fighter 6 crossover begins on August 8th, 2023. With the recent release of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie, there’s no better time to celebrate the popular franchise! If you would like to learn more about the newest Street Fighter 6 collaboration, please check out the official announcement trailer below.

So no matter who your favorite character is, you’ll get to play with them. My favorite of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise is and always will be Michelangelo, mainly because he has some crazy nun-chuk skills.

- This article was updated on August 7th, 2023