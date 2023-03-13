How to Get to Dry Top in Guild Wars 2 | Dry Top Location

Image: ArenaNet

Dry Top is an explorable area in the Maguuma Wastes region that offer its own merchant and unique quests with valuable rewards. Finding Dry Top can be tricky, though, as it is considered a hidden area to the Guild Wars 2 community. If you are having trouble finding this area—you have come to the right place as we will walk you through where you need to go so you can end up at Dry Top.

How to Find Dry Top in Guild Wars 2

Players can get to Dry Top by heading to the southwest corner of the map in Brisban Wildlands. In this corner of the map, players will find a notable landmark called the “Tangle Root Outpost,” To the southeast of this landmark, there will be a portal leading to Dry Top. Players must know that this location may be blocked off—and if it is—one must complete the Jungle Entanglement event first.

Rewards at Dry Top

Completing this map will reward players with Geodes, a form of currency used at the merchant in the area of Dry Top. The merchant’s inventory can change, and the available form depends on which tier of the Favor of the Zephyrites is active. There are six different tiers for the Favor of the Zephyrites—in other words, there are six various forms of the merchant’s inventory.

Completing events in the Dry Top area could allow players to obtain the Transmutation Charge and the Black Lion Chest Key—a considerable rarity in Guild Wars 2. Black Lion Chests can be found randomly on enemies or bought from the trading post.

Now that you know where to locate the well-hidden area of Dry Top, take some time to understand how race affects your playthrough. Understanding how this RPG feature works can affect your choice at the story’s beginning. It doesn’t drastically change the gameplay of Guild Wars 2—but it does change the way NPCs interact with you along with the starting point of your character.

