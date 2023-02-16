Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Map Chamber is a crucial story area that you’ll be revisiting quite often in your playthrough. To not spoil too much, it’s essentially the area where you will further your quest with Professor Fig and the Keepers. With that said, in many quests in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to get to the Map Chamber, so here’s how you can do that.

How to Get to the Map Chamber in Hogwarts Legacy

The Map Chamber will be accessible after you’ve progressed through a good amount of the early game story quests. Once you have completed the Jackdaw’s Rest quest, this place will be accessible to you every time after. Of course, before leaving the place after meeting the portrait of Percival Rackham, make sure to walk up to the Floo Flame here.

Upon interacting with the Floo Flame, you can now fast travel here instead of having to get to one place and travel here.

The next part is important, however. You may notice that you won’t outright see the Map Chamber in any of the main areas of the castle in Hogwarts. The Floo Flame fast travel point to get here will be under the Secret Rooms option. The only other option you’ll see here is the Room of Requirement.

You can access the Map Chamber in other locations where you found traces of the ancient magic, but it’s much easier to just fast-travel to the location if you want to go through the main story.

If you missed the Floo Flames for whatever reason, you can still get to the Map Chamber by going downstairs from the Bell Tower area until you reach the Dungeons. Important landmarks to get to the area will be things like the dragon and all the gated doors.

Luckily, with the amount of exploring you’ll do in and out of the castle, you’re going to want to get as many of the fast travel points and pages as possible to boost your character’s level!

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023