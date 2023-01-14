Getting through Leyndell is quite difficult. There are a bunch of tough enemies to fight along the way, with a few normal bosses becoming field bosses. Seeing a Site of Grace is such a good feeling, especially when running out of flasks. When you’re coming up to the higher parts of the capital, how does one get to the Queen’s Bedchamber in Elden Ring? Here’s how to do that.

How to Get to the Queen’s Bedchamber in Elden Ring

This Site of Grace is located shortly after defeating Godfrey, First Elden Lord. This is the fight where he appears as a golden shade, wielding a huge, two-handed ax. What might stop you from getting to the Queen’s Bedchamber easily is this fight.

Unlike many other boss battles, this version of Godfrey is heavily resistant to status effects like Frostbite and Bleed. These status effects are known to be some of the strongest in the game, even after some nerfs. Don’t expect these status effects to cheese through his health so easily. It makes sense as to why a projection of a being cannot bleed.

In any case, now that you know how to get to the Bedchamber, it’s a matter of being skilled or leveled high enough to take this unskippable boss down. What you’ll want to do is use lightning attacks if your build allows you to. He’s more susceptible to that damage type.

Also, if you play more on the offensive side, being more consistent with attacks and using jumping-heavy attacks, you can break his poise. Most bosses in Elden Ring can make mincemeat of you in a matter of seconds, but Godfrey is quite agile and mostly attacks in triple combos.

Once you’re able to telegraph his moves and use the proper element to wither his health down more, you’ll be able to not only unlock the Queen’s Bedchamber, but also the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace!

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023