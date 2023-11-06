How to Get Zenless Zone Zero Equalizing Beta Test Access

Image: miHoYo

HoYoverse has announced the Zenless Zone Zero Equalizing Test second closed beta. This guide will explain how to sign up and preregister for the closed beta and how to increase your chances of being picked.

How to Sign Up for the Zenless Zone Zero Equalizing Beta Test

Fans interested in signing up for access to the Zenless Zone Zero beta test can do so on the game’s official website. Once on the homepage, click the “Sign Up” icon on the upper right-hand corner and sign in with a HoYoverse account. If you don’t have a HoYoverse account, you must create one, as it is required to sign up for the Zenless Zone Zero beta.

It is important to note that only some people who sign up for the equalizing beta test will be picked, although there are ways to increase your chances. Players can obtain more “draws,” or in other words, additional sign-ups, for the beta by completing tasks and activities through the Lucky Draw event on the official website.

You can check out the Lucky Draw event page by clicking here, where it will explain the rules, how to play, and the prizes included. There’s obviously a reward for access to the beta, but in addition, there are bigger prizes such as an Apple Watch, Camera, Logitech gaming steering wheel, and much more!

Related: New Zenless Zone Zero Trailer Showcases New Gameplay, Minigames, and a Persona-like Mechanic

When is the Deadline for Signing Up for the Zenless Zone Zero Beta Test?

According to miHoyo, developers of Zenless Zone Zero, the deadline for sign-ups to the beta test will be announced later. If I were you, I would sign up sooner rather than later to play it safe, and so you don’t miss out on the opportunity.

When Does the Zenless Zone Zero Equalizing Beta Test Start?

At the time of writing, there is no official release date or time for the Zenless Zone Zero equalizing beta test. With the recent announcement of sign-ups becoming available, we will likely find an official release date and time soon. To keep up to date and get notified on future announcements, follow the official Zenless Zone Zero X (Twitter) account, where they will inform the community of any updates.

- This article was updated on November 6th, 2023