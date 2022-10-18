How-to-Hit-an-Opponent-While-Wolfscent-Is-Active-in-Fortnite

One of the quests Fortnitemares is requesting players to complete is causing damage to an opponent with the new wolfscent ability, which sounds easy enough, but is causing a lot of confusion for Fortnite players. Alongside granting the player an enemy tracker, the Wolfscent ability encourages players to use the Howler Claws to cause some damage to their opponents. Once you activate the wolfscent ability, locating the enemy to hit isn’t hard, but actually doing the necessary damage to complete the quest can be tricky.

How to Hit an Enemy with Wolfscent Active in Fortnite

To hit an opponent while the Wolfscent ability is active, players will need to either use the slash move or the air slash attack tied to the Howler Claws. The slash ability will unleash a four-hit melee attack, which can be somewhat lethal to a player, and the air slash will allow you to hit your enemy from above, which may come as more of a surprise. The best way to ensure you can achieve this is by marking the nearest player within your surrounding area once the ability is active and trying to land as many hits as possible. Once the enemy sees you coming, they’ll be sure to put up a fight, and given the restricted timeframe of the ability, you will need to work fast.

If you can sneak up on your competition, it will be easier to perform the attack without taking too much damage. Landing either type of hit will count toward the quest, and successful completion will reward you with 15K XP. It’s a worthy quest to complete if you are confident with your melee ability and know the ins and outs of wolfscent so you can utilize it. If you pair completing this quest with the reward for receiving the Howler Claws from the Alteration Alters, you can walk away from a match with 30K XP.

