The Callisto Protocol, the newest game by the creator of the Dead Space franchise, is here, bringing to players what many consider the next step in the genre, all paired up with a stellar cast. With that said, as usual for survival horror games, managing your inventory is key if you plan on surviving Black Iron Prison. But how can you upgrade, and thus increase your inventory space in the game? Now, in order to help you uncover all the mysteries hidden in the Jupiter Moon, here’s how to increase your inventory space in The Callisto Protocol.

How to Increase Inventory Space in The Callisto Protocol

Unfortunately for all who were hoping to increase their inventory as soon as possible, contrary to many other games, where you can steadily upgrade your inventory together with your gear, you will only be able to increase your inventory space in The Callisto Protocol by reaching the game’s fifth chapter, Lost. The upgrade will increase your overall inventory by 6 spaces, thus doubling its overall capacity.

With that said, given that in order to face all of the dangers in the game, you will need to carry various types of armor, health syringes, and of course sellable items, the upgrade is welcome, but the fact that you can only do it after completing more than half of the game forces many to actually leave resources behind frequently.

It’s important to point out that, although you will not be able to increase your inventory by heading to the many Reforge stations across the prison, you will still be able to upgrade all of your active equipment, such as your guns and stun baton on them. If you are unsure about what to improve first, don’t forget to check out what should you upgrade first in The Callisto Protocol.

You can play The Callisto Protocol right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2022