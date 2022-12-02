Are you wondering who voices every character in The Callisto Protocol? Have you already played through a portion of The Callisto Protocol and can’t figure out who the voice cast is, even though they sound incredibly familiar? That’s for good reason because some well-known actors from television, movies, and video games play the primary and support cast in the game. So here is everything you need to know about The Callisto Protocol voice cast and who plays every character.

The Callisto Protocol Voice Cast – Who Plays Every Character?

Here are the prominent cast members for every character in The Callisto Protocol:

Jacob Lee: Josh Duhamel

Josh Duhamel Dani Nakamura: Karen Fukuhara

Karen Fukuhara Elias Porter: Zeke Alton

Zeke Alton Warden Duncan Cole: James C. Mathis III

James C. Mathis III Leon Ferris: Sam Witwer

Sam Witwer Dr. Caitlyn Mahler: Louise Barnes

Louise Barnes Max Barrow: Jeff Schine

Josh Duhamel as Jacob Lee

Josh Duhamel is the most well-known actor on this list, as he has been in movie and television shows for decades. However, he is most known for his roles as Captain Lennox in Transformers, Alex in Safe haven, Alex in Turistas, and Coach Cole in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Karen Fukuhara as Dani Nakamura

You may not immediately recognize Karen Fukuhara’s voice, but she should look familiar as she is most known for her role as Kimiko Miyashiro in The Boys. Additionally, she is known for her role as Katana in Suicide Squad, Kayda Izumi Concession Girl in Bullet Train, and Nori in Stray.

Zeke Alton as Elias Porter

Zeke Alton is a voice actor who has voiced many characters in some pretty video game and movie projects. However, he is most known for his role as Dez in The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, Quantum in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Terrell Wolf in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Leonard in A Host of Sparrows.

James C. Mathis III as Warden Duncan Cole

James C. Mathis III is another famous voice actor for animated television shows and video games. He is most known for his work in the Avengers TV series as Black Panther, T’Challa, and Heimdall. He has also provided voice work for Darrold Harris in Undone and Hildisvini in God of War: Ragnarok.

Sam Witwer as Leon Ferris

Sam Witwer is an actor and voice actor who has appeared primarily in Star Wars and Lego Star Wars as Darth Maul, Emperor Palpatine, and a tone of other additional voices. He also appeared as Private Jessup in The Mist and Rupert Chipping in Riverdale.

Louise Barnes and Dr. Caitlyn Mahler

Louise Barnes is an actress from South Africa known for her roles as Miranda Barlow in Black Sails, Rachel in Surviving Evil, Rita in Reprisal, and Kelli in Colonials.

Jeff Schine as Max Barrow

Jeff Schine is known for voicing characters in several top-rated games. He is known for his roles as Captain America / Steve Rogers in Marvel’s Avengers, Danny Burke in Mafia III, Javier in The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, and Carlos Oliveira in Resident Evil 3.

The Callisto Protocol is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

