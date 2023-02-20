How to Increase Resistance to Elements in Wild Hearts

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Elemental weakness and protection make all the difference in Wild Hearts and can determine whether you will survive and win the hunt. Players can do this by increasing the elemental damage on their weapon or their elemental protection through their armor. Most importantly, you will want high protection against the element the Kemono is categorized as that you are planning on hunting.

How do you increase your elemental defense in Wild Hearts? This guide will walk you through the three crucial ways to accomplish this.

How to Increase Element/Attribute Protection in Wild Hearts

First and foremost, the most important way you can increase your elemental defense is through armor. You can tell if armor has protection against a particular element/attribute by going to the forge and checking the stats in the upper right-hand corner. Here, you will see all of the attributes listed and how much protection the armor offers. Red means you will lose protection towards that element, and green means you will gain protection.

You will need essential materials when crafting these armor sets, such as Bluestone, Coral Fragments, Ancient Lumber, and many more materials that can be found within each region.

Related: How to Track Specific Monster Parts in Wild Hearts

Increase Resistance Through Food

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Another way you can increase element protection is by using ingredients and food. These are rare, but some will offer you defense against elements, increasing your chances of survival. You will have a better chance of gathering food with element protection if you use the drying rack at your campsite. Players can do this by building the Drying Rack Karakuri once they have activated the dragon pit nearby.

Once you have that taken care of, you will also want to increase the elemental damage on your weapon that goes against the Kemono you plan on fighting. For example, if you plan on hunting the Lavaback, you will want to have high water damage to your weapon. Players can gain access to higher-level elements and attribute damage by awakening weapon slots on the skill tree and defeating higher-level Kemono.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023