How to Join the Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test

If you’re looking to showcase your battle skills in Street Fighter 6 and see how the game feels and plays, you’re in luck! Announced during Tokyo Game Show, players are going to be able to get hands-on with Street Fighter 6 earlier than they ever thought before. Running from October 7-10, players will be able to test this game out, if they’re lucky enough to get into the Closed Beta.

If you live, breathe and die by Street Fighter, you’re going to want to do everything you can to make sure that you’re able to join up in this, especially since there are only a limited number of spots for players. How do you see if you’ll be able to join in on this? Let’s dive into the details and see what you’ll need to do to give the Battle Hub in Street Fighter 6 a try!

How To Sign Up For Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta

By visiting the Official Street Fighter 6 website, you’ll have a chance to submit your application to give this beta a run for its money. While you may not instantly know if you’ve been selected, you’ll need to go through the prompts, answer the questions to the best of your ability, and select which platform you’d like to try it out on. Thankfully, with it having Cross-Play capabilities, you’ll be able to play with your friends, no matter the system they’re on.

It’s unclear how many characters will be available during this closed beta, but we can only hope that we’ll be able to hop into the shoes of the old favorites, and maybe give the character customization options a whirl, as well. With details being a bit thin at the moment, time will only tell if we are also able to explore any of the new hub areas that are showcased, but players are more than ready to jump into the fray and give this exciting new fighting game a try.

With all of the improvements over the prior entry, it seems that Street Fighter 6 may become the best way to enjoy a Street Fighter game to date, especially with all of the exciting new changes, and characters that are entering the franchise. Even if you don’t get selected, make sure that you’re trying your best to submit a Beta Request, so you can see if this is the right game for you!

Street Fighter 6 will be available in 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.