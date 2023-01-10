Are you wondering how to kill drakes in Old School RuneScape to complete your Slayer task? Drakes in the Karuulm Slayer Dungeon is high-level slayer monsters that drop claws and teeth. You can use these items to upgrade the holy sandals into devout boots and boots of stone into holy sandals. Unfortunately, if you’ve never fought a drake before, they can be highly tedious due to their high defensive stats, resulting in a lot of time spent trying to kill it. Have no fear, though, as we have everything you need to know about how to kill drakes in Old School RuneScape (OSRS).
How to Kill Drakes in Old School RuneScape (OSRS)?
To kill drakes in Old School RuneScape (OSRS), you must first meet the following requirements:
- Level 84
- Boots of Stone, Boots of Brimstone, or Granite Boots
- or Complete the Elite Kourend & Kebos Diary
- Mount Karuulm access
After you have met these requirements, you will want to ensure you have the proper combat stats, equipment, and strategy in place before attempting to kill a drake.
Melee Attacks
It is recommended that you have the following stats at the below levels if you choose to melee attacks:
- Attack: 80+
- Strength: 80+
- Defense: 80+
- Hitpoints: 80+
- Prayer: 70+
The best equipment to use when using melee attack includes:
- Slayer Helmet
- Amulet of Torture
- Infernal Cape
- Bandos Chestplate
- Bandos Tassets
- Dragon Hunter Lance
- Avernic Defender
- Rada’s Blessing 4
- Ferocious Gloves
- Primordial Boots
- Berserker Ring
- Dragon Claws
Ranged Attacks
It is recommended that you have your Ranged stat to 75 or higher. The best-ranged equipment includes:
- Slayer Helmet
- Necklace of ANguish
- Ava’s Assembler
- Armadyl Chestplate
- Armadyl Chainskirt
- Dragon Hunter Crossbow
- Dragonfire Ward
- Diamond Dragon Bolts
- Zaryte Vambraces
- Pegasian Boots
- Archers Ring
Magic Attacks
It is recommended that you have your Magic stat to 85 or higher. The best magic equipment includes:
- Slayer Helmet
- Occult Necklace
- Imbued God cape
- Ancestral Robe Top
- Ancestral Robe Bottom
- Tumeken’s Shadow
- Ancient Wyvern Shield
- Rada’s Blessing 4
- Tormented Bracelet
- Eternal Boots
- Seers Ring
Tips and Tricks for Killing Drakes
You can block the ranged attacks by drakes using the overhead Protect From Missiles protection prayer. Drakes do not require using dragonfire protection like a shield or potion to kill. However, dragonfire protection paired with Protect From Missiles will make you immune to the range damage from drakes. Alternatively, when you see a drake use its volcanic breath range attack after seven auto-attacks, you can move one tile away to avoid damage. This attack deals 6-8 damage for four hits if struck by it, so it is crucial to protect yourself as much as possible.
Old School Runescape is available now on PC and mobile devices.
- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023