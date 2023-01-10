Are you wondering how to kill drakes in Old School RuneScape to complete your Slayer task? Drakes in the Karuulm Slayer Dungeon is high-level slayer monsters that drop claws and teeth. You can use these items to upgrade the holy sandals into devout boots and boots of stone into holy sandals. Unfortunately, if you’ve never fought a drake before, they can be highly tedious due to their high defensive stats, resulting in a lot of time spent trying to kill it. Have no fear, though, as we have everything you need to know about how to kill drakes in Old School RuneScape (OSRS).

How to Kill Drakes in Old School RuneScape (OSRS)?

To kill drakes in Old School RuneScape (OSRS), you must first meet the following requirements:

Level 84

Boots of Stone, Boots of Brimstone, or Granite Boots or Complete the Elite Kourend & Kebos Diary

Mount Karuulm access

After you have met these requirements, you will want to ensure you have the proper combat stats, equipment, and strategy in place before attempting to kill a drake.

Melee Attacks

It is recommended that you have the following stats at the below levels if you choose to melee attacks:

Attack: 80+

Strength: 80+

Defense: 80+

Hitpoints: 80+

Prayer: 70+

The best equipment to use when using melee attack includes:

Slayer Helmet

Amulet of Torture

Infernal Cape

Bandos Chestplate

Bandos Tassets

Dragon Hunter Lance

Avernic Defender

Rada’s Blessing 4

Ferocious Gloves

Primordial Boots

Berserker Ring

Dragon Claws

Ranged Attacks

It is recommended that you have your Ranged stat to 75 or higher. The best-ranged equipment includes:

Slayer Helmet

Necklace of ANguish

Ava’s Assembler

Armadyl Chestplate

Armadyl Chainskirt

Dragon Hunter Crossbow

Dragonfire Ward

Diamond Dragon Bolts

Zaryte Vambraces

Pegasian Boots

Archers Ring

Magic Attacks

It is recommended that you have your Magic stat to 85 or higher. The best magic equipment includes:

Slayer Helmet

Occult Necklace

Imbued God cape

Ancestral Robe Top

Ancestral Robe Bottom

Tumeken’s Shadow

Ancient Wyvern Shield

Rada’s Blessing 4

Tormented Bracelet

Eternal Boots

Seers Ring

Tips and Tricks for Killing Drakes

You can block the ranged attacks by drakes using the overhead Protect From Missiles protection prayer. Drakes do not require using dragonfire protection like a shield or potion to kill. However, dragonfire protection paired with Protect From Missiles will make you immune to the range damage from drakes. Alternatively, when you see a drake use its volcanic breath range attack after seven auto-attacks, you can move one tile away to avoid damage. This attack deals 6-8 damage for four hits if struck by it, so it is crucial to protect yourself as much as possible.

Old School Runescape is available now on PC and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023