Are you wondering how to make a door in Minecraft because you can’t handle those pesky players or dangerous mobs from entering your base? Like a bed or map, a door is an important item to make because it acts as an openable barrier that protects the content of your house. A door will prevent players and mobs from being able to enter your base when used correctly and can add a bit of flair to your design as well. They are cheap to make and the process to make them is straightforward. Here is everything you need to know about making a door in Minecraft.

How to Make a Door in Minecraft

There are currently two different types of doors you can make in Minecraft. The first door you can make is a wooden one. You will need to use six matching Planks to craft a wooden door. The second type of door you can make is an Iron Door. You will need to use six Iron Ingots to craft an iron door. Once you decide which type of door you will make, you will then need to drop the materials in the first two columns of the crafting table, as shown in the picture above.

How to Install a Door in Minecraft

Now that you have your new door, you are probably wondering how to install it. To install a door, you must place it on top of any block, slab, or stairs that are full in size. Then, the door and hinges will be placed based on the direction you install the door.

How do Doors Work in Minecraft?

Wooden doors are cheaper to make and good places to start as you build your base for the first time. However, they do come with a downside which is the ability for mobs to open, close, and destroy doors. The following mobs can do so:

Piglin

Villagers

Vindicators

Wandering Traders

Zombie (can only destroy doors)

Iron Doors, on the other hand, can only be opened with Redstone Power, so you will want to replace your basic wooden doors with these doors since they extremely secure and tough.

Minecraft is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023