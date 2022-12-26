Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator gives players the ability to make a wide array of potions, from those capable of lighting up dark environments to those capable of calling the power of lightning, among many more. But how can you make a Potion of Slowness in the game? Now, in order to help you make your store the hit of the town, here’s how to make a Potion of Slowness in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator.

How to Make a Potion of Slowness in Potion Craft

You can make a Potion of Slowness in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator by first crushing and adding three Terrarias and one Waterbloom to the cauldron, in that order. Once you do that, you will find the marker in front of a portal, so mix the cauldron until you reach it and then use the bellows to be transported to an area considerably closer to the Slowness nodule.

Once you are transported, you just need to put one fully ground Mudshoom, one ground Waterbloom, and one intact Foggy Parasol into the cauldron. Now, you just need to mix it up and then use the bowels in order to add the effect to the potion. Once it’s done, just click on Finish Potion in order to brew it.

To recap, here’s how to make a Potion of Slowness in Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator:

Get, ground, and then place three Terrarias and one Waterbloom into the cauldron.

Mix the cauldron and use the bellows in order to activate the portal.

Add one fully ground Mudshoom, one Waterbloom, and one intact Foggy Parasol in the cauldron.

Mix it up until you reach the Slowness nodule.

Use the bellows in order to brew the Potion of Slowness.

Select Finish potion in order to finish the process and add the potion to your inventory.

You can currently play Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, via Game Pass, GOG, and Steam.

- This article was updated on December 26th, 2022