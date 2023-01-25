How to Make a Straw Golem in Minecraft

Image: CommodoreThrawn, Fr3nderman

Straw Golems are helpful mobs that make your life in Minecraft easier. It will take some effort to make them, but the benefits they bring are worth the trouble. Here’s how you can make Straw Golems in Minecraft.

What Do You Need to Make Straw Golems in Minecraft?

Making a Straw Golem will take more than just acquiring materials and combining them. You’ll need to download and install a mod for it, then check if the mod works for your version of the game. Below are the steps you need to take:

Download and install the Minecraft Forge mod.

mod. Next, go to the official site for Curseforge, then search for “Straw Golem Rebaled – Forge.” Download and install this as well.

After installing the Straw Golem mod, launch Minecraft to see if the mod works properly. If it does, you can proceed to the next step: making Straw Golems.

How to Make Straw Golems

Image: CommodoreThrawn, Fr3nderman

To make Straw Golems, you’ll need hay blocks, pumpkins, and Sheers. Here’s how to use them:

First, place a hay bale block on any surface.

Second, use Sheers on a pumpkin to make a Carved Pumpkin.

Following these steps will result in the Straw Golem being created.

Important Things to Remember About Straw Golems

Straw Golems can plant or sow seeds and saplings. They can also harvest ripe fruits and crops for you and place them in a chest. You can assign which chest they will place harvested items to by shift-right-clicking on a straw golem and then selecting the chest. The Straw Golem’s movement is limited, which means you have to place chests nearby. You can also use fences to prevent them from wandering too far from your crops or base. Straw Golems survive for a maximum of seven in-game days before despawning. Feeding them apples can restore their health.

And that’s how you can make helpful Straw Golems in Minecraft. Make sure the Forge mod works before you try making them so you won’t have any problems.