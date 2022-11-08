Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has many features for each player to learn and one of these is the mount mechanic. There are a bunch of exciting benefits to be gained from utilizing this feature so knowing how to use it will be of vital importance to many. Before you get back to working out what the best quickscope loadout is in the game, you may want to spend some time playing with other weapons and using the mounting feature. This article will take you through how to mount in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Mounting With a Weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

If you want to mount with one of your weapons in the game you have to get very close to a piece of cover or a wall. When you are positioned close to one of those aim down your sights and you will observe a prompt appear on the screen indicating that you are able to mount on that surface.

Not only that but any mountable surface you are close to will have two vertical lines indicating you can mount there. These will appear even when you are not aiming down sights. However, if you are aiming down sights then the following list will inform you of your respective mount button/key.

PlayStation: R3 (Right thumb-stick)

R3 (Right thumb-stick) Xbox: RS (Right thumb-stick)

RS (Right thumb-stick) PC: T

Benefits of Mounting in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The benefits of mounting are that you will get reduced recoil as your gun will be heavily controlled by the mount. This of course means extra stability. Another great usage is if you are about to enter somewhere that is an objective point such as a Hardpoint. You can quickly peek around doors to clear the area you need to quickly and efficiently while being safer because of taking things slower with the mount.

All in all, knowing how to mount will give you an upper edge over other players who are still to learn how to do so. Now you can take some of the best assault rifles into the fray and combine your skills with a greatly positioned mount.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022