What is the Best Quickscope Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

A great way to show off your sniping skills is through the art of quickscoping. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has players creating different loadouts depending on their playstyle, and although there is no wrong way to create a loadout, some are better than others. When it comes to quick scoping, you need a high-power sniper with the right attachments and perks to maximize your success rate. If you are one of those hardcore players trying to scope your opponents quickly, we have you covered as we will go over the best loadout for this specific type of playstyle.

Best Quickscope Loadout

First and foremost, you want the proper sniper—preferably with solid damage output and a high ADS speed. The top sniper that meets all of these requirements is none other than the SP X-80. This has the best base stats to start with, and the right attachments make it even more perfect for quickscoping.

Attachments

Barrel : 18.5 ” Bryson LR Factory

: 18.5 ” Bryson LR Factory Laser : Corio Laz-44 V3

: Corio Laz-44 V3 Stock : PVZ-890 Tac Stock

: PVZ-890 Tac Stock Rear Grip : Schlager Match Grip

: Schlager Match Grip Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

Some attachments require guns to level up before they unlock, so that should be your first step. These attachments increase the stats you need for quickscoping across the board. The Bryson LR Factory barrel increases your ADS speed while also helping with your control. ADS is the most important stat when it comes to sniping, as you will be able to look into your scope at a much faster rate. The laser and the stock above also help improve this stat. Additionally, the FSS ST87 Bolt increases your fire rate, making it the perfect way to get another try if you miss your first quickscope.

Perks and Field Upgrade

A quickscoper must also pick the right perks and field upgrade. These can make all the difference in speed and survive longer against enemy attacks. Here are the perks and the recommended field upgrade for a quick scoping loadout.

Double Time

Battle Hardened

Fast Hands

High Alert

Deployable Cover

Double time allows players to sprint for longer durations, making it perfect to close the gap against enemy players or escape when you find yourself in a pickle. As a sniper, you will get tons of equipment, such as frags, and flash grenades, thrown at you, so Battle Hardened will help defend you against such situations.

High alert is perfect as it will give you a yellow indicator around your screen if an opponent is outside your sight, telling you when to react and quickscope. And then the Deployable Cover field upgrade is perfect to plant when you see someone in your line of sight, where you can quickly scope them while you have a defense against their bullets. Battle rage is an excellent alternative to Deployable Cover if you have it unlocked, where it will rejuvenate your health quicker so you can stay alive longer.

Following this guideline will have you raising your quickscope skills as fast as possible. Tweak how you see fit, but this is a great place to start. It will take some practice, but with the more reps you take, you will see yourself ranking up to prestige level soon enough as a master sniper.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 4th, 2022