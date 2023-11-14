How to Open Locked Doors in Lethal Company

Image: Zeekerss

As you progress through Lethal Company, you’ll likely encounter many locked doors on your adventure. It may seem impossible to unlock the doors, but the good news is that there are a couple of ways to open them — here is how you can do it.

How to Unlock Doors in Lethal Company

There are two types of locked doors in Lethal Company: regular doors and secured doors. To unlock regular doors, you must either find a key or use the Lockpicker Tool. Keys are randomly generated and are rare to find, where sometimes they won’t even spawn on your playthrough. As for the Lockpicker Tool, you can purchase one from the Store menu in the Terminal for 20 credits.

Whichever item you choose to unlock a door, you must equip it and approach the locked door. Next, press the left mouse button to unlock the door and progress forward officially. The Key is a one-time use, while the Lockpicker won’t get consumed and can be used again.

Related: Lethal Company Equipment Guide: All Items and How to Use Them

How to Open Secured Doors in Lethal Company

Secured doors are trickier, requiring you to unlock them from your Ship. The easiest way to do this is with a co-op partner.

To do this, have one player remain on the Ship and type View Radar while using the Terminal. Next, have another player head to the secured door you wish to unlock and then type “Switch” on the Terminal to have the Radar view the player waiting by the secured door. This will cause green letters to appear on the Radar Map.

Lastly, type the letters that appear on the Radar Map to open the door. For example, if the green letters say “B2, ” you would type B2 into the Terminal. The good news is that the letters for each door remain the same throughout your playthrough, meaning that you don’t have to repeat this process unless you attempt to unlock another secured door.

If you decide to open secured doors as a solo player, you can make a trip to the secured door by yourself and write down the letters on the door. Next, make your way back to the ship and enter the letters you have written down. The door will open, and you can now make your way back to the door to go through it.

Keep in mind that you can also close the secured doors by following the same steps mentioned. Closing doors is a great way to prevent enemies from entering certain areas.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2023