While exploring the HHune Mausoleum in Act 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3, you may run across an unmarked location that contains hidden loot. If you take it one step foot and loot the sarcophagus, you’ll even find a note that gives you a clue on how to open the door. Still, even with this clue, it is hard to know what to do precisely to obtain this loot. Here’s how to Open the HHune Mausoleum Secret Hidden Loot Door in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Solve the HHune Mausoleum Note Puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can locate the HHune Mausoleum note puzzle by heading to the Baldur’s Gate graveyard in the middle mausoleum. It is here that you will find the tomb of HHune himself. The location of the Sarcophagus has been marked on the map above.

One here, loot the sarcophagus, and you’ll uncover a note: Kneel with the weight of all you value at his feet, and he will reveal himself. This statement is the clue to finding the hidden loot by performing a specific action. However, you’ll quickly find that kneeling at the feet of the sarcophagus doesn’t do anything. Instead, if you have a character with a high Perception you will pass a check that reveals a pressure plate at the feet of HHune’s sarcophagus.

To open the HHune Mausoleum Secret Door in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need enough weight to trigger the pressure plate. In my game, I could disable grouping and then move all four members individually onto the pressure plate in front of the sarcophagus. Alternatively, another writer at Attack of the Fanboy told me he used a Potion of Strength and then hauled the 500lb statue from the nearby mausoleum onto the pressure plate. Whatever your method is, once the pressure plate is triggered a secret door hidden in the wall opens leading to the loot!

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck.

