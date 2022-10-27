As you make your way through the moody and atmospheric world of Signalis, you may run into a few things that can turn an extremely tense situation even worse. One of these types of unforeseen situations is trying to pick locks, and doing it quickly and effectively. If you find yourself struggling to get these locks to pop open, you’re not alone.

Let’s dive right into the process of lock picking in Signalis, and find out the easiest way to make that happen. Get some tips and tricks here as you do anything you can to survive after waking up and finding the world is in ruins. Let’s find out the easiest way to pick locks, and what you need to keep your eyes peeled for in the game!

How To Pick Locks In Signalis

With Signalis having a very unique graphical style, you may find that some things have been taken for granted over previous generations of games. Featuring a very distinct fifth-generation console style, you’ll find that certain things are much more difficult than they have any right being. This includes picking locks, which can be very frustrating, due to the way that the CRT display is quite fuzzy.

However, if you’re looking to use a few visual cues to your advantage, you’re going to want to pay attention to the color of the rods themselves. As you deform and change the shape of the key that you’re using, you’ll want to make sure that you’re trying to line the bottom gray part of the rods up with the top part of the chamber.

As you can change each of the pins on your key, you’ll need to find the proper length that they need to be to make this easy work. As you study the small display on your screen, you’ll need to make sure that all of the gray tops hit the bottom part of the chamber, which will then allow you to make your way through this area and onto the next.

While it may take you a few tries after you have mastered this art you’ll be ready to survive just about anything. If you’re looking to give Signalis a try, you’ll be happy to know that it’s available to download directly on Xbox Game Pass. As long as you have a subscription, you’ll be able to jump right into this excellent survival horror title.

Signalis is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.