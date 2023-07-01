Image: Candywriter

In order to complete both the live challenge of the week, as well as those available in the Challenge Vault in Bitlife, players must perform a wide array of actions, which can go from simply writing a book to committing crimes, like pirating porches. Now, here’s how to Pirate Porches in Bitlife.

How to Pirate Porches in Bitlife

You can have your character pirate porches in Bitlife by heading to Activities and then selecting the Crime tab. Once the tab opens, you will be able to find the Porch Pirate option in the bottom portion of the list, just below Pickpocket and above Shoplift. After selecting the action, you will be able to make your character commit the crime by simply selecting which house you wish them to target.

Your character will be able to start committing the crime on Bitlife from age 9. They will also be able to perform it as many times as you want within a single year.

Related: How to Join the Mafia in BitLife

To recap, here’s how to Pirate Porches in Bitlife:

Wait until your character turns 9.

Open the Activities menu and head to the Crime tab.

Select Pirate Porch among the available options.

Select your target from the available list.

Currently, both the Change of Heart and the Mischief Managed challenges will task players with pirating porches among their set actions. To be more specific, Change of Heart will task you with performing the crime at least 5 times before turning 16, while Mischief Managed will have you do it 10 times before turning 12.

Now that you know how to perform the crime in the game, don’t forget to check out a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Change of Heart Challenge in Bitlife.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on July 1st, 2023