1v1.LOL is a simple battle royale game where players will be pitted against each other on a small map to be the last one standing. The best thing about this game is that you just need an internet browser and connection to play it, allowing you to pick up and play from anywhere, including from a school Chromebook. Unfortunately, like many other browser games and Google Play games, this game may not be accessible due to the school’s restrictions. So, if you’re stuck in school and want to play this game, then don’t worry — there are ways to unblock 1v1.LOL on a school Chromebook. Here’s how to play 1v1.LOL unblocked on a school Chromebook!

How to Play 1v1.LOL Unblocked on a School Chromebook

If you cannot access the 1v1.LOL website on a school Chromebook, you can try using other proxies to open it. Simply put, a proxy is a server that acts as a gateway between you and the internet. It’s basically an intermediary server separating end users from the websites you browse. Usually, schools would only block the primary domain of a website. Therefore, if you use a different proxy that the school doesn’t block, you can still access the game and play it on any device.

Here is a list of all the 1v1.LOL proxies you can try to access. There are five in total, so if one doesn’t work, you can switch to others that do.

Now that you know how to play 1v1.LOL unblocked on a school Chromebook, you can have fun playing the game at school. Just remember to follow the school’s rules and regulations regarding the use of the game, and of course, try not to play it during class, and you should have no problem playing 1v1.LOL unblocked on your school Chromebook. Good luck and have fun!

1v1.LOL is available for free on browsers and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023